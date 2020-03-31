REEDSPORT – The closure of the Umpqua River Bridge, scheduled for April 1, has been postponed to April 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The closure is to allow contractors to replace a damaged crossbeam. Though no detour is planned, emergency service providers will be allowed through the work zone during the closure.
Motorists can also expect two weeks of daytime single-lane closures on the bridge during repairs. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
For more information, contact the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Public Information Officer Dan Latham, by calling 541-817-5200 or email dan.latham@odot.state.or.us.
