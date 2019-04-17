YONCALLA — A traffic stop Monday evening resulted in the arrest of two people in a stolen vehicle.
A deputy made a traffic stop at 5:25 pm on a 2018 Ford Van owned by U-Haul for speeding. The deputy learned during the course of the traffic stop that the vehicle was stolen. The driver, 32 year-old Nicholas Charles Slead of Tacoma, Washington, was taken into custody. The passenger, 30 year-old Elisa Nicole Gill of Gresham, was also taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine and heroin.
Slead and Gill were transported to the Douglas County Jail where they were lodged on the following charges:
Slead: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin.
Gill: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, felony arrest warrant.