REEDSPORT — As the Christmas season approaches, the community's minds turn to gift giving, and the Reedsport Family Resource Center begins preparing for its annual Tree of Giving.
The program helps provide Christmas gifts to kids in the community. Members of the community can volunteer to adopt kids to buy for, then get a present for them, which is delivered in time for Christmas. To qualify, the kids must be 18 or under, enrolled in school, and the family be currently enrolled in the Food Stamp program. Children who are not enrolled in school, either for age or those being home schooled, still qualify for the program.
The deadline to sign children up for Tree of Giving is Nov. 18. The Family Resource Center is currently accepting applications for this year and forms are free. Only one sign-up form can be done per household and a valid food stamp card must be shown along with ID.
As part of signing up, a list of gift ideas must be submitted. An anonymous tag is then created, with the kid's age, gender, and their gift ideas, and placed on a tree to be picked up. Members of the community can pick up individual tags, or adopt all of a family's kids to buy for. Once delivered to the Family Resource Center, the gifts are wrapped and can be picked up Dec. 16 to 20. The entire process is anonymous and the families participating are assigned a number rather than names being used.
You have free articles remaining.
The trees with tags on them will be available at Ace Hardware, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Umpqua Bank, First Interstate Bank and the Credit Union. There is a $30 limit for gifts being purchased.
The Family Resource Center is currently in need of donations.
Applications can be returned to the Family Resource Center at 5 Saint John's Way in Reedsport. For more information about the program, contact the center at 541-271-9700.