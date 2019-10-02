REEDSPORT — Another new business is opening its doors in downtown Reedsport, bringing computer services to an easy location in the heart of Old Town.
Hailing from California, TLC Computing is setting up shop at 457 Fir Ave. The family owned and operated business provides technical support to Apple devices, Samsung and all major brands of computer, phone and tablet. They also offer home and corporate networking services, machine upgrades, as well as web design.
TLC Computing is still getting settled in their new location, but are already hard at work. While everything is getting organized, they are taking house calls for people looking for their service.
Steve Thompson, senior technician and co-owner of TLC Computing, noted Reedsport had no computer repair businesses in town previously, and a trip to Coos Bay, Eugene or Florence was required if a device needed any maintenance or upgrades. He said it would be a huge benefit to the community to have a local place to take computers needing work or a diagnostic.
You have free articles remaining.
Beyond that, however, what brought Thompson and his family to the area was the people. He recalled they stopped by for the Chainsaw Carving Championships and immediately fell in love with the community. He said they started talking to locals and within an hour were talking with the city planner and looking into business spaces.
"The people really did it," Thompson said. "Everyone's really nice ... it's a great little town to be in."
He added Reedsport is "absolutely perfect" for his family business. He recalled they went around to introduce themselves and everyone has been welcoming and friendly. Though they're still getting set up, coming from the hustle and bustle of big-city California, Reedsport has been great for Thompson's family and they are loving it.
TLC Computing can be found on Facebook at TLC Computing and on the web at tlcandc.com. They can also be reached on the phone by calling 209-431-9784 or emailing steve@tlcandc.com.