REEDSPORT -- Named in honor of her father, Reedsport native Carrie Oldright recently opened The Timber Faller's Daughter, a fiber craft shop and activity space, in downtown Reedsport.
The store, located on Fir Avenue near City Hall, sells a variety of fabrics, yarns, thread, and other assorted things needed for sewing, quilting and crocheting. They will also host events and classes. Oldright said she plans to have classes on various techniques and the uses of material.
"If you can dream it, you can do it," Oldright said, of what her store offers. "There's lots of different things that people can do within the framework of fiber and textile arts ... We don't carry everything, but we carry a good variety."
She also noted this was good for the local fiber-crafting community. In the past, people looking for supplies would need to go to Roseburg, Coos Bay or Eugene. Having a store in Reedsport would be a big benefit to the locals. People also are welcome to come in and talk about their project, or sit at the table to work on something. There is also a small library of books about different techniques that Oldright said is available for use in the store.
The space also can be rented for groups working on a project together, or for people wanting to hold classes. Renting the room costs $5 per hour to a max of $15 for the day.
Oldright said she wants the store to be a place the community can come to learn to sew or work on a project. She said she would love to work with local 4-H and youth groups, to possibly use her space. She added that Reedsport Community Charter School recently ended its Home Economics program, and she would love to help fill the gap.
"If there are any students at Reedsport High School who are interested in knowing how to sew, or interested in any kind of fiber arts they're welcome to reach out to me," Oldright said.
Oldright is working on developing a website for the store. The current website has a brochure format that helps people find the store, but not much for what's offered. For the time being, their Facebook page is one of the best ways to get information. The page will have details on upcoming events, as well as being a way to contact them.
People can sign up for events in person or over the phone. The Timber Faller's Daughter can be contacted by calling 541-707-0860 or emailing timberfallersdaughter@gmail.com. The store, located at 483 Fir Ave., is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.