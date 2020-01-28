LAKESIDE — For years, Tenmile Lakes has struggled with algae putting harmful toxins into the water — a result of environmental changes and a century of logging, agriculture, and development changing the lake's biological controls — leading to health advisories limiting their recreational use. However, there may soon be efforts to help the issue.
Tenmile Lakes Basin Partnership is looking to do something about the algae problem. They are entering the preliminary stages of developing a proposal to fix the algae issues and help the lake's overall ecosystem at the same time. According to Richard Litts, of TLBP, their inspiration comes from SIS.bio, a group working around the world to improve wastewater treatment and "solve the global water crisis."
Litts said the concept would be to return the lakes to their natural biology with fish and other native species in a dominant position, rather than the harmful algae.
TLBP's initial plan is to complete a pilot project on the Coleman Arm of South Tenmile Lake, historically one of the worst parts of the lakes for harmful algae blooms. According to their website, if the pilot project improves the issues in the Coleman Arm they will look into expanding to the rest of the lake.
Everything is still in the early stages with ideas being thrown around. TLBP plans to hold community meetings to get community ideas and feedback in the future. They are also still looking into different options for how to handle the project through a process similar to SIS.bio's. Litts said they're considering finding another company to do the project, or doing it themselves.
You have free articles remaining.
There are, however, challenges to be addressed. One of the big issues Litts noted they have to overcome with doing it themselves is knowing what chemicals and nutrients to add.
"It's tricky business to … manage nutrients to favor the favorable organisms," he said of the challenges.
Once a plan of action is in place, TLBP is hoping to look into securing funding from the state, Coos County and other grants. Lakeside City Manager Andrew Carlstrom said the city is waiting for a formal concept of the plan before discussing its involvement.
More information on SIS.bio, and the proposed Coleman Arm Project, is available at tenmilewatershed.com/copy-of-lake-projects. Updates and information on future meetings to discuss the project will be posted on the Tenmile Lakes Watershed website.