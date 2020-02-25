LAKESIDE — Work is progressing on the Tenmile Lakes Association's restoration of Tenmile Creek, and fundraising is going well, according to their update during the February City Council meeting.
John Reiss, a representative of the Tenmile Lake Association, said they've been busy over the last couple months and have made lots of progress on the restoration. He said they've raised $55,000 of their initial $60,000 fundraising goal.
"We're really close to raising that initial $60,000 we needed to complete the studies and get going with the project," he said.
The initial designs for the restoration were completed and delivered in September. Reiss said they've been getting reviewed and undergoing alterations since then. He added that the engineering designs, with the revisions, have actually simplified things and allowed them to save money on the project.
"At one point, this could run up to $300,000," Reiss said. "But I'm really happy to say the last design, with the simplicity of design we've got going, we think that with community help ... we'd be able to get this project completed for less than $100,000. Significantly under $100,000 total."
He added that members of the community could help with donating logs to use, and help with transportation of logs and other supplies.
Reiss said that, thanks to the simple design and how things have come together, they may be able to use some of the money raised for the studies to fund the actual project. The most expensive part of the project will be getting the logs and transporting them to the location of the restoration.
The Tenmile Lakes Association should be ready to submit the paperwork for 404 permitting of the project soon.
The current plan for the restoration uses five 50-foot by 50-inch logs anchored into the waterway. According to Reiss, the logs, paired with rocks and the embankment, will allow water to travel through the system and allow areas where fish can spawn.