DOUGLAS COUNTY — A telephone service outage due to a severed fiber-optic line in Douglas County may prohibit citizens from reaching 911.
According a Douglas County Dispatch Center press release, it has been notified of a telephone service outage affecting CenturyLink telephone customers in the Yoncalla, Drain, Elkton, Scottsburg and Loon Lake areas. The outage may prohibit citizens in those areas from dialing 911 for emergency services. The Elkton, Scottsburg and North Douglas Fire Departments have been manned with personnel.
There is currently no estimate for when the service will be restored.