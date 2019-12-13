ROSEBURG — A commercial burglary led to a car chase which ended in one arrest after the vehicle struck a utility pole Wednesday.
At 1 a.m. on Dec. 12, the Roseburg Police Department investigated a reported burglary at the 420 Club on NE Stephens in Roseburg. They learned that several suspects had entered the business by breaking a window, and stole merchandise inside. Officers identified a vehicle of interest, a red Volkswagen Beetle, and provided the description to local law enforcement.
Just before 5 a.m., an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle traveling on Northeast Stephens and reported it to on-duty officers. Officers found the Beetle further down the road. The vehicle accelerated when the police noticed it and raced away at 65 to 80 mph. Officers backed away as they approached a construction zone, but the suspect vehicle continued at speed and struck a utility pole as they tried to quickly turn east on Taft.
Several occupants fled the vehicle. A 16-year-old male was tackled by law enforcement as he fled on foot, and the remaining suspects could not be located. K9 Nike attempted to track them, but could not locate the suspects.
The 16-year-old suspect was found in possession of merchandise stolen from the 420 Club and was lodged at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.
The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed away. The construction zone was not active at the time and there is no evidence at this time of anyone being injured in the collision. The investigation into the other occupants of the vehicle and other suspects involved in the burglary is ongoing.