DOUGLAS COUNTY -- The Douglas County Tax Collection Office made an urgent announcement of an error last week, that the incorrect remittance envelope was sent to county tax payers with their 2019/20 Property Tax Statements.
According to a press release from the TCO, the error stemmed from State Printing and Distribution, the contractor that prints and mails the statements., They printed the wrong envelopes and sent them with the statements. Tax payers who received green tax statements will receive another copy of their statement with the correct envelope and a notice regarding the error.
The corrected payment remittance envelopes will be white with a yellow stripe above the return address.
Alternate means to mail in a tax payment include going in person to the Douglas County Tax Collection Office in Roseburg or at a drop box; online; and by using a self-addressed envelope. Payments are due Nov. 15.
Douglas County works with the Oregon Printing and Distribution Department to print and mail over 85,000 tax statements each year. The county stated in a release the error was discovered only after the initial statements had been mailed.