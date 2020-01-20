REEDSPORT — Dunes Family Health Care recently welcomed Rebecca Rice to help provide behavioral health treatment to military service members, veterans and family members locally.
Rice is a licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist. She was also accepted as a member of Star Behavioral Health Providers, an online public registry of behavioral health professionals in Oregon who specialize in military-specific subjects. Rice's profile, with information on her training, is available at starproviders.org by selecting Oregon and clicking the "looking for service" link.
"Becky is experienced in working with adults and children to help address issues like depression, anger management, parenting, relationship issues and anxiety," stated Lower Umpqua Hospital in a press release. "She can also provide treatment for post traumatic stress disorder, ADHD, relaxation for pain management, psychotic disorders, personality disorders and other mental heath issues."
To schedule an appointment, contact Dunes Family Health Care at 541-271-2163. The clinic is located at 620 Ranch Road.