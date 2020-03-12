REEDSPORT — The Southwestern Small Business Development Center will be hosting an event to discuss the future of Reedsport businesses on March 17.
The event will be at the Reedsport Community Center, in the City Council chambers from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. This will be an open discussion where the community's residents, business owners, and officials can talk and get an idea of what everyone would like to see happen with Reedsport businesses.
Community members from Winchester Bay, Gardiner and Reedsport are all welcome.
John Bacon, director of Southwestern Oregon Community College's SBDC, said his big hope is for local business owners to connect with the people and groups who have resources to help them grow and improve their practices. He added that sometimes they just need a listening ear for businesses to talk about what they need.
His long term hope is for this idea to spread out to other communities along the coast.
"We want to make sure we're doing the right things for the people of the south coast," said Bacon. "Things to help grow our economy and keep our business in our area."
The event started as a meeting between the SSBDC, the Reedsport-Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce, and the Reedsport Mainstreet Association. They wanted to spread word about everything they offered, and decided they should get the various stakeholders, business owners, city officials, and members of the community, together to discuss what everyone wants to see in Reedsport's businesses. SSBDC also wants to get an idea of what business in Reedsport used to be like compared to how it is now.
They hope to get ideas of what people want to see the area's business community become going into the future.
"It would give them an opportunity for them to tell us what they wanted and needed, as opposed to us coming in from the outside and saying here's what you need," said Bacon. "I'm really invested in helping the businesses on Oregon's south coast succeed, and I'm especially fond of Reedsport."
Bacon noted that well-intentioned groups will often go into a community to help with business development, but frame it as them having all the solutions for making things better without talking to the area's residents. Less frequently, he said, do organizations come into a community and work with them to build things based on what the local businesses want and need and how to get there.
"Rather than giving them some prescription of what's going to 'fix' their problem," he said. "We want to work with the business community to help address any challenges, to shore up any weaknesses and to build on the strengths of the area."
While SSBDC holds monthly events where they talk about a given topic that can help business owners, they hope to work with the Reedsport community to build a plan unique to the area. The plan will specifically help Reedsport businesses, and meet their needs, as opposed to the needs of Bandon, Powers, or other communities in the area.
