LAKESIDE — The Oregon Health Authority has lifted the recreational use health advisory for South Tenmile Lake.
According to a press release, testing confirmed the levels of cyanotoxins, a harmful toxin produced by algae, were below the recreational values for human exposure.
While the advisory has been lifted, officials advise recreational visitors to be alert for signs of cyanobacterial blooms; only a fraction of Oregon's lakes and streams are actively monitored for blooms. People, especially with small children and pets, should avoid areas where water is foamy, scummy, pea-green, blue-green, brownish red, or thick like paint.
"If you see these signs avoid activities that cause you to swallow water or inhale droplets, such as swimming or high-speed water activities," states the release.
The release also notes that cyanotoxins can exist in clear water, having moved out of an area where signs existed on a current. There are also cyanobacteria species that live in sediment, grow on plants and release toxins near the surface, or anchor themselves at the bottom of a body of water.
For more information, or to report illness, contact the Oregon Health Advisory at 971-673-0482.