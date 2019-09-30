SOUTH COAST — With over 200 volunteers on hand, the SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup around Bastendorff Beach and Umpqua Dunes cleared over 100 pounds of trash from the two areas.
Similar cleanups were happening all across Oregon's beaches and rivers. According to Jon Schmidt, program coordinator of SOLVE, there were 147 projects statewide with approximately 5,500 volunteers removing over 26,000 pounds of trash.
For 50 years, SOLVE has been bringing people together in every corner of Oregon to clean up and maintain beaches, riverbeds, parks and other natural areas. Their goal is to preserve the beauty of natural areas, so future generations can enjoy them, and to protect the local animal species.