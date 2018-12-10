ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips from the public regarding two unrelated missing person cases.
Terry Leland Dodds, 79, left his residence on Azalea Glen Road in Glendale on Dec. 8 at approximately 8 p.m. in a maroon 2004 Dodge 2500 pickup with a canopy/camper bearing Oregon license plate "D65290". Dodds suffers from a medical issue which may leave him in a confused state of mind. He is traveling with a small tan dog and may be traveling to an unknown destination in California. Dodds is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
Geraldine Donna Galer, 77, of Oakland, was last seen driving a gray 2002 GMC Safari Van bearing Oregon license plate "YRC203". He has a medical condition which may leave her in a confused state of mind. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was known to have been in Sutherlin on Dec. 8 at approximately 10:13 a.m. in the 800 block of Summit View Avenue. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of either of these individuals, they are asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.