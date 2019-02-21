REEDSPORT — City staff in Reedsport responded to a sewage spill from a manhole Monday, Feb. 18.
In a press release from the city, the spill was on the 800 block of Juniper, which had also flowed into a storm water catch basin nearby.
“The catch basin ultimately and normally flows downrange into Schofield Creek nearly 2,000 feet away,” the release said. “City wastewater staff went to the site, removed debris from the sewer line which had caused the spill, cleaned the area and then posted signage as required for a minimum of 24 hours.”
The city also contacted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to report the incident.
“As the clean-up was successful, no surface or storm water contamination is expected,” the release said. “However, city staff is performing storm water testing at Schofield Creek as an extra monitoring and assessment measure.”
To report concerns or for more information, call Public Works Director John Stokes at 541-271-3603.