ROSEBURG — At 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported water rescue in the river at Stewart Park. Three witnesses reported witnessing a female screaming while in the river. The witnesses reported seeing the female in the water between the green bridge and the Stewart Park pavilion. They saw the female continue to float through the rapids and under the Stewart Park Bridge.
Firefighters arrived on scene at Stewart Park and worked collaboratively with several emergency agencies to ensure a rapid search and rescue of the female patient. A cataraft was launched and placed in the river at Stewart Park by Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Water Rescue personnel. At 8:48 p.m. the female patient was rescued near Harvard and Old Melrose Road. Firefighters used rope bags to get the patient to shore. Once the patient was out of the river, Douglas County Water Rescue personnel, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy, and a Roseburg Police Officer assisted with getting the patient up the embankment for transport. The female patient was transported by Umpqua Valley Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.