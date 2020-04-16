SCOTTSBURG — A short section of Scottsburg West Road at the north end of Scottsburg Bridge will be closed for about two years starting Monday, April 20.
Both the bridge and State Highway Oregon 38 (Umpqua Highway) will remain open at all times during construction, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure will affect the 200-foot spur of Scottsburg West Road where it meets Oregon 38. Motorists traveling on Scottsburg West Road will be directed to drive under the bridge and use Main Street to reach the highway.
The new Scottsburg Bridge will be constructed just downriver of the old structure, requiring workers to realign this part of Scottsburg West Road.
Prime contractor Hamilton Construction began work on the $39.5 million bridge replacement project in early February. Their first tasks involved removing trees, clearing brush, building access roads, demolishing a condemned house within the work zone, and lowering the roadway under the bridge, according to ODOT.
Over the summer, contractors will build a work platform that extends into the Umpqua River. They will also build an approach road to the platform and a retaining wall along Scottsburg West Road.
Construction on the new bridge will likely begin later this year. All work is scheduled to be completed by summer 2022.
For more information, contact ODOT Public Information Officer Dan Latham at 541-817-5200 or Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.
