REEDSPORT — The Reedsport School District School Board is receiving a $5,000 check for student scholarships.
Superintendent Jon Zwemke said the money won’t be awarded this school year.
Instead, the board will determine how to disburse the funds for next school year.
The school board qualified for the money under an Oregon School Boards Association initiative called the Promise Scholarship Program.
The Promise of Oregon is a non-profit agency that wants to focus attention on the need to adequately fund public education.
Public school funding has been a hot button issue that will be discussed this legislative session.
A bill, also known as the Student Success Act, would bring an additional $2 billion to Oregon schools across the state if approved by the legislature.
Steve Kelley, OSBA’s director of board development, said each of the boards selected for the Promise Scholarship had made a long‐term investment in students’ success.
“This program helps students both by providing scholarship funds and investing in board member training.Stronger boards are better prepared to face today’s education challenges,” Kelley said in a news release.
The check will be awarded on May 2 at 5:45 p.m. at the Reedsport School District Office.