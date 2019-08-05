ROSEBURG — The Roseburg VA Medical Center will close its Emergency Department Aug. 16, due to staffing shortages, and convert it into an urgent care clinic open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to a press release from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the medical center did not have the staff necessary to operate the emergency department full time, leading to a reduction in emergency services during certain hours; this included areas like laboratory, radiology, and respiratory services. The release states emergency departments require a full staff to provide proper emergency care and this conversion "will provide the highest level of veteran care and maximize available resources under the MISSION Act of 2018."
"We will continue to work with all our community-based health care providers to ensure our veterans continue to receive the care they earned as servicemembers," said Keith Allen, the Roseburg VA Health Care System Director, in the release. "We will continue listening to our veterans and families, and work toward streamlining and improving VA-provided and community care access."
The release urges veterans and eligible family members to seek the closest available emergency care in life-threatening situations regardless of RVAMC Emergency Department's hours of operations. A list of network urgent care facilities for eligible veterans can be found at https://vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com/locate/care.