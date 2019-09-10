ROSEBURG -- The Roseburg VA Medical Center is planning to host a free Veterans Stand Down at the Roseburg campus on Sept. 25.
The stand down will hold its opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. with services beginning at 9 a.m. The event will be in the Building 16 auditorium at 913 N.W. Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg.
Services provided will include flu shots, dental, vision and hearing exams, clothing, haircuts, legal aid, veterinary services and counseling. Information on veteran benefits, financial questions, employment and mental health will also be available.
The event is designed to provide free services to disadvantaged veterans. Veterans should bring valid identification and proof of veteran status — such as a VA ID, military ID, or DD-214. People who would like to volunteer should contact Gail Kinsey or Kevin Wagner at 541-449-1000, extension 40301.