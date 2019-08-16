ROSEBURG -- The Roseburg VA Medical Center's emergency department officially closed Friday, to be immediately converted into an urgent care.
The ER closed at 8 p.m. Friday, and will open at 8 a.m. Monday as an urgent care.
According to a press release about the decision, earlier this month, the medical center said staffing shortfalls were the reason for the change; it stated an emergency department requires a full staff to provide proper care, but they did not have the numbers necessary for some ancillary services. Keith Allen, director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System, stated they will continue working with community-based health care providers to ensure veterans receive the care they need.
"Recruiting qualified emergency health care providers can be challenging -- especially in rural areas like Roseburg," said Timothy Parish, the Roseburg VA's public affairs officer. "Roseburg VA Health Care System cannot provide emergency department services without the staff to deliver them. That's why the change from an emergency department to an urgent care department was necessary and had to be implemented quickly. It will enable Roseburg VAHCS to continue providing veterans the best possible care."
For situations that threaten life or limb, Parish said veterans and their family members should call 911 or go to the closest available emergency room. He also advises veterans and family members seeking care at non-VA facilities to contact the nearest VA within 72 hours to ensure the requirements for the VA to pay for the care are met -- to notify the VA, call the administrative officer of the day at 541-440-1250.
There is also a VA Healthcare Center in Eugene and a VA Clinic in North Bend.
Representative Peter DeFazio protested the speed of the change, stating it did not give veterans much time to make alternate arrangements so there are no delays in treatment.
"The decision to cease preparations and move forward abruptly with this plan is an alarming departure from what you have communicated to veterans, my office, and local media," DeFazio said in a letter to the medical center. "It is difficult to understand why you abandoned your initial plan to provide a thoughtful and deliberative process that addressed the issues raised by veterans and other stakeholders."
The Congressman noted initial communications suggested the change would take place over months and likely go into 2020. He stated Allen's media comments also assured veterans that the process would be open and honest.