ROSEBURG — On April 25, just after 2 a.m., officers with the Myrtle Creek Police Department attempted to apprehend a fugitive on Weaver Road.
The suspect, 24 year old Steven Largent, jumped out of the vehicle he was driving, ran down an embankment and through brush. A perimeter was established. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and K9 Nike with the Roseburg Police Department were called to assist.
K9 Nike tracked Largent along the railroad tracks and up a hill where he was found hiding in some tall grass. Largent refused to cooperate. K9 Nike performed a biting capture of Largent, who was detained without further incident.
Three days, three locations for free boat safety instructions
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Marine deputies have partnered with Bi-Mart to hold free boat safety inspection events in three locations on three separate days.
The purpose of the event is to provide boaters the opportunity to have their pre-season safety inspections completed. The inspection process will include checking for approved life jackets, working fire extinguishers, approved type IV flotation devices, approved sound producing equipment, working engine blower fan, assistance with the proper placement of registration numbers and stickers.
Upon passing the inspection, boaters will be provided with a 2019 inspection sticker.
Inspections will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. each day. The dates and locations are:
• Sunday, May 5 - Roseburg Bi-Mart (1381 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg)
• Saturday, May 18 - Winston Bi-Mart (391 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston)
• Sunday, May 19 - Sutherlin Bi-Mart (388 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin)
Deputies will also be available to answer questions and provide boater and water safety information.