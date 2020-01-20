ROSEBURG — Deputies are still investigating a hit and run incident that left a man dead. The man has been identified as Stephen Bruce Galindo, 46, of Roseburg.
On Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call that a man in a wheelchair had been struck by a car on NE Stephens Street. When they arrived, deputies located the subject lying in the road suffering from life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that struck the man left before emergency crews arrived.
Galindo was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, then transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital at Riverbend where he was in grave condition. Deputies found evidence at the scene indicating the vehicle involved was a white 2014-2016 Mazda 3, which will have damage to the right front end.
The vehicle and driver have been identified. Anyone with more information that could help the investigation is asked to call 541-440-4471.