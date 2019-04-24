Roseburg Fire to conduct training at old Safeway site
The City of Roseburg Fire Department will be conducting training exercises at the site of the old Safeway, located at 406 SE Rose St., through May 1. The training site is currently a vacant building located in Downtown Roseburg. The training objectives will include Roof Operations and Defensive Fire Operations.
This training opportunity will allow local firefighters the ability to train together, in addition to continuing the development of their firefighting skills. Firefighters from Douglas County Fire District #2 will also be participating in the training. As always, safety will be the number one priority for personnel participating in the training
Roof Operations training will be held on April 23-25. Firefighters will work through different scenarios that require them to make access to the roof for various emergency operations. These operations will include roof top firefighting, vertical ventilation for interior fires, and roof top rescues.
Defensive Operations training will be held on April 29-May 1. Training will allow firefighters to work through simulated large fire scenarios that will require them to use large volumes of water. Crews will utilize large hose lines, ground monitors and elevated master streams that will require them to maximize their water supply to achieve needed water delivery for fire extinguishment.
Commissioners invested in new medical education college
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners reaffirmed their dedication to building economic diversity and opportunities in Douglas County by passing a unanimous motion at the Monday, April 15, weekly department head work session, for the preparation and signing of a letter of commitment allocating up to $200,000 in Economic Development Funds to be used toward development fees for the proposed Medical Education College (Med-Ed) project. The commissioners have been among the leaders in the Med-Ed project from the beginning, by providing significant economic contributions and working with local and regional partners in hopes of bringing this project to fruition.
“We are heavily invested and very excited about the possibility to greatly enhance our medical education opportunities right here in Douglas County. We want to thank our Med-Ed partners; including the City of Roseburg, Mercy Medical Center, the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, DCIPA, Representative Gary Leif and Senator Dallas Heard for their continued efforts and support in helping this project move closer to reality, and to the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership for working for all of us to facilitate the effort,” commented Commissioner Chris Boice. Commissioner Boice proposed the motion at the recent meeting and is the liaison Commissioner to the Douglas County Industrial Development Board (DCIDB).
The allocation of funding from Douglas County for the project will be passed through the DCIDB for the Fiscal year 2020. The funds originate from Oregon Lottery Dollars designated for Economic Development projects in Douglas County. In February this year, Oregon Rural Health and George Fox University signed a memorandum of understanding to explore building the Med-Ed college in Roseburg. Currently, the partners are awaiting the outcome of an Economic Impact Study, set to be released in May in order to move forward with acquiring additional grants and funding sources to bring the college to Douglas County.
SAR recovers body of missing Mt. Angel man
TOKETEE -- The body of 30 year-old Jeffery A. Vance was located by Search and Rescue on Sunday, April 14.
Searchers had returned to the Clear Water area on Sunday, where Vance went missing at the beginning of February, to continue efforts to locate him. Search efforts had previously been hindered by heavy snowfall. At approximately 11:50 am, Vance was located by a Douglas County Search and Rescue volunteer.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation. There are no immediate indications of foul play.
Next of kin has been notified.