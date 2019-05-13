ROSEBURG — At 1:22 p.m. Friday, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a reported airplane crash at the Roseburg Municipal Airport. The plane was on its side facing south about midway down the runway.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single engine plane adjacent to the mid portion of the runway with both wheels in the down position, with one wheel damaged. The pilot, Malcolm Dayton, was the only occupant of the airplane and was not injured. The type of aircraft is unknown at this time.
A total of six firefighters assisted with operations. Other agencies assisting with the incident included Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the Roseburg Police Department.