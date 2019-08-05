ROSEBURG — The Roseburg Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 477 NE Winchester Street.
A Roseburg Fire Department press release revealed that upon arrival at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 4, at the two-story duplex, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire from the backside of the structure. All residents had existed the structure prior to firefighters arriving.
When firefighters arrived, they made entry through the front door and additional lines were deployed to the back of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and overhaul was completed. Firefighters were able to protect the surrounding homes from damage. One family of seven was displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Nine firefighters assisted with firefighting operations. Other agencies assisting with the fire included Avista, Roseburg Police Department and Pacific Power. The cause of the fire was determined to be discarded smoking material outside of the structure. Damage to the structure was estimated to be approximately $30,000.