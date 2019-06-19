ROSEBURG — Douglas County Public Works Department will be performing road repair work on Northwest Garden Valley Road from Monday, June 24 to Thursday, June 27.
The road repair work will require the closure of the right lane of Northwestn Garden Valley Road from the intersection of Melrose Road up the hill to the Roseburg city limits. The right access merge lane coming from Melrose Road will also be closed during the repair. DCPW will provide reader boards with advance warning notices, as well as barricades with traffic delineation to notify the motoring public of the closures for the length of the project.
For more information, contact Douglas County Public Works Department at 541-440-4481.