ROSEBURG — Dispatchers received a 911 call Monday reporting a vehicle had been struck by a train in the 3200-block of Old Highway 99 South in Roseburg.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that 81-year-old Earl Jensen, of Roseburg, was exiting a driveway and stopped on the railroad tracks in his 2015 Ford Taurus. He did not observe the northbound Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad train that was approaching. Unable to stop, the train struck Jensen's vehicle, which caused the vehicle to be pushed forward several feet into a tree.
Jensen was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Winston-Dillard Fire Department and Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad.