DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has lifted all remaining evacuation notices for the Milepost 97 Fire due to significantly reduced risk to residential structures. The remaining evacuations notices were lifted as of 10 a.m.
The changes include:
- 100-300 block of Ritchie Road, Canyonville.
- All residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83; Barton Road, Azalea Glen Road between milepost 88 and Barton Road, Old Booth Lane, Harrel Lane, Hobbs Lane, Lizzie Lane, Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side, Pack Lane, Forrest Road, Realty Road, Quines Creek Road, Mobley Drive.
- All residences on Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of the Galesville Dam.
This reduction eliminates all evacuation notices on the Milepost 97 Fire.
"There are no evacuation notices remaining in Douglas County at this time. However, we encourage everyone, no matter where they reside, to take time to think and plan for evacuations should the time come when a deputy is knocking on your door and telling you there is an imminent threat," Sergeant Brad O'Dell said. "Having a plan and knowing what you are going to do, what you are going to take and how you are going to execute your plan is critical in emergency situations."
For tips about preparedness, visit www.ready.gov.