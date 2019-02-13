Reedsport’s wrestling team was ranked third in Class 2A-1A in the latest coaches poll during a season that has included the Bay City Duals title in Marshfield and third place at the prestigious Oregon Classic.
But to have a showing that strong at the upcoming state meet, the Brave will need to wrestle well this weekend in the District 2 tournament, where they face four other teams ranked in the top nine by the coaches — Glide (No. 2), Lowell (No. 5), host Central Linn (No. 6) and Jefferson (No. 9).
“We took eight to state last year and are hoping to at least have that many this season,” coach Bo Hampton said. “Our district is so tough this year, though, so you never know who will get through to state.”
Reedsport has seven wrestlers seeded first or second this week and several others Hampton feels have a good chance to advance if they wrestle well.
Those highest seeds include Nick Glover, River Lichte, Carson Keith, Christian Solomon, Kahnor Pickett, Dennis Magee and Aaron Solomon.
Eli Carson and Adam Solomon both are No. 3 seeds, and Hampton said Miguel Velazquez, Justin Cassaro, Kyren Johnson and both Yesenia Velazquez and Divinity Farris, who unsuccessfully tried to qualify for the girls state tournament, all also could do well, Hampton said.
“The kids are excited and seem to be ready to go,” he said. “I am pretty confident in our team.
“They work really hard and are excited about competing in such a tough league.”
Reedsport is strong throughout the lineup, and the results have showed that. Though the Brave lost to Glide in the semifinals at the Oregon Classic, they beat the Wildcats at home a few weeks ago.
And with 16 wrestlers, they have the most in this week’s tournament. Jefferson has 15, Glide 14, Monroe and Central Linn 12 each and traditional power Lowell 11. The other teams are Oakland, Crow, North Douglas and Oakridge.
The meet is Friday and Saturday at Central Linn. Only the top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to state.
“I was very happy with our seeding,” Hampton said. “Now we just have to wrestle to our potential.
“Hopefully some of our kids that were not seeded will wrestle to their potential and make it to state.”
The state meet is next weekend in Portland.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 3: Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach compete Saturday at Rogue River as their wrestlers, too, try to advance to the state meet.
Unlike in District 2, most of the schools in District 3 have small teams. Coquille has three wrestlers this week, while Myrtle Point has four and Gold Beach six. Rogue River (14) and Lakeview (11) are the only teams with more than 10 entries. The other schools are North Lake, Bonanza, Glendale, Lost River, Butte Falls, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Illinois Valley and Riddle.