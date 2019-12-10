REEDSPORT — Reedsport wastewater staff responded to a sewage overflow on Sunday Dec. 1.
The overflow was near the 100 block of 10th Street. City wastewater staff removed the debris that caused the overflow from the sewage line and cleaned the area. They also posted signage informing area residents of the incident.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Emergency Spill Response were also notified of the incident. After a successful cleanup, no storm water or surface water contamination is expected. The city performed coliform testing in the city's storm water conveyance system and Public Works Director Kim Clardy confirmed everything "came back clear and ok."