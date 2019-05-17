REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport water system crews will be doing a water system flush next week.
According to a press release from the City of Reedsport, the flushes are happening Monday, May 20 and Thursday, May 23.
“Crews will flush Winchester Bay on Monday, Reedsport on Tuesday and Wednesday and then Gardiner on Thursday,” the release said. “The system flush is normal maintenance to remove any sediment that may have collected in the distribution lines as a result of our naturally fed water source.”
The flushing may cause system users to temporarily experience low water pressure, which will return soon after the system re-pressurizes, the release said.
For more information, call City Hall at 541-271-3603.