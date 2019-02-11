REEDSPORT — In preparation for the City of Reedsport turning 100 years old, a year-long celebration is being planned.
According to a press release, Coastal Douglas Arts & Business Alliance is partnering with the City of Reedsport and its Main Street program to plan the celebration, though “the number and scope of the events and activities will depend on community members and the committee’s ability to obtain financial support.”
The public is being invited to become a “Centennial Centurion” by donating $100 or more to contribute to the anniversary celebration.
“Emily Bradley at city hall has more information on the various giving plans and sponsorship plans available,” the release said. “All donation amounts are greatly appreciated.”
In addition, other plans include a Book of 100 and a Time Capsule.
“Community members are being asked to write and submit a Reedsport memory, thought, photo, or description of a historical event to be included in the book of Reedsport at 100,” the release said.
Community members are also being asked to donate an item for the Time Capsule. Submissions and ideas should be delivered to city call or emailed to Bradley at mainstreet@cityofreedsport.org.
For more information about the Centennial Celebrations, contact Bradley 541-271-3603.