While Reedsport’s wrestling and basketball teams begin their season this week, the swim squad has its first competition on Dec. 13.

Reedsport will host North Valley, Mazama and Hidden Valley on Dec. 13.

The schedule to date also includes a competition at Mingus Park in Coos Bay on Dec. 21, at North Bend Pool on Jan. 26 and at Reedsport again on Jan. 29.

Reedsport’s basketball teams open the season with a pair of games in the next week, Friday at Glide and Tuesday against Glide at home.

The wrestling team also starts at Glide with the Willie Wilkinson Memorial on Saturday. The wrestling and basketball schedules were previously listed in the Umpqua Post.

Reedsport Swimming

Dec. 13 vs. North Valley, Mazama and Hidden Valley at Reedsport

Dec. 21 vs. Marshfield and Cottage Grove at Mingus Park

Jan. 12 at the Henley Freeze, Klamath Falls

Jan. 26 vs. Phoenix, Lost River and North Bend at North Bend School

Jan. 29 vs. Marshfield at Reedsport

