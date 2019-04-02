REEDSPORT — Students of the Reedsport School District have been recognized by the school board for their outstanding academic. Students were honored by receiving the Superintendent Award.
OCTOBER
David Sunder, Beau Ingram, Morgan Williams, Natalie Seeley.
NOVEMBER
Lillian Chivers, Daelyn McGee, Kyle Barnes, Jarron Smiley.
DECEMBER
Jace Joy, Madeline Carter, Zachary Roelle, Brooklyn Wilmarth.
JANUARY
Lars Kruzick, Devin Johnson, Brelle Carl, Luke Lion.
FEBRUARY
Mason Muilenburg, Logan Vitek, Angelique Wilkins, Ashley Schuttpelz.
MARCH
Gaberiel Foster, Elsa Frakes, Kambria Seely, Mila Lara.