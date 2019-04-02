Try 3 months for $3
REEDSPORT — Students of the Reedsport School District have been recognized by the school board for their outstanding academic. Students were honored by receiving the Superintendent Award. 

OCTOBER

David Sunder, Beau Ingram, Morgan Williams, Natalie Seeley.

NOVEMBER

Lillian Chivers, Daelyn McGee, Kyle Barnes, Jarron Smiley.

DECEMBER

Jace Joy, Madeline Carter, Zachary Roelle, Brooklyn Wilmarth.

JANUARY

Lars Kruzick, Devin Johnson, Brelle Carl, Luke Lion.

FEBRUARY

Mason Muilenburg, Logan Vitek, Angelique Wilkins, Ashley Schuttpelz.

MARCH

Gaberiel Foster, Elsa Frakes, Kambria Seely, Mila Lara.

