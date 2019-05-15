REEDSPORT — The Reedsport School District has recognized students for their outstanding academic effort with the Superintendent’s Award.
OCTOBER
David Sunder, Beau Ingram, Morgan Williams, Natalie Seeley.
NOVEMBER
Lillian Chivers, Daelyn McGee, Kyle Barnes, Jarron Smiley.
DECEMBER
Jace Joy, Madeline Carter, Zachary Roelle, Brooklyn Wilmarth.
JANUARY
Lars Kruzick, Devin Johnson, Brelle Carl, Luke Lion.
FEBRUARY
Mason Muilenburg, Logan Vitek, Angelique Wilkins, Ashley Schuttpelz.
MARCH
Gaberiel Foster, Elsa Frakes, Kambria Seely, Mila Lara.
APRIL
Natalie Hammond, Samantha Howard, Landon Stephens, Bryson Manicke.
MAY
Joseph Kennedy, Seth Durgeloh, Bodhi Lion, Jacob Hutchinson.