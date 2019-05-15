{{featured_button_text}}
Education
Bethany Baker, The World

REEDSPORT — The Reedsport School District has recognized students for their outstanding academic effort with the Superintendent’s Award.

OCTOBER

David Sunder, Beau Ingram, Morgan Williams, Natalie Seeley.

NOVEMBER

Lillian Chivers, Daelyn McGee, Kyle Barnes, Jarron Smiley.

DECEMBER

Jace Joy, Madeline Carter, Zachary Roelle, Brooklyn Wilmarth.

JANUARY

Lars Kruzick, Devin Johnson, Brelle Carl, Luke Lion.

FEBRUARY

Mason Muilenburg, Logan Vitek, Angelique Wilkins, Ashley Schuttpelz.

MARCH

Gaberiel Foster, Elsa Frakes, Kambria Seely, Mila Lara.

APRIL

Natalie Hammond, Samantha Howard, Landon Stephens, Bryson Manicke.

MAY

Joseph Kennedy, Seth Durgeloh, Bodhi Lion, Jacob Hutchinson.

