REEDSPORT — The 2019-20 school year begins Tuesday and the Reedsport schools have been hard at work getting everything ready for the students.
The biggest preparations have been in Highland Elementary School. All summer, the school has been undergoing retrofitting to update the building's safeguards against seismic activity, reinforcing the structural supports and making the walls better able to stand up to shaking, to name a few items.
"The former superintendent made it a point to make this a priority and opted to have these upgrades done," Highland Principal Amanda O'Brien said, noting that assessments of how the building would do in an earthquake showed some parts would collapse. "A lot of areas in the building are being reinforced with steel beams, a lot of the areas are being reinforced in the window fittings with steel fittings ... Some of the structure in the cafeteria will be retrofitted to the specifications of what a school building should be in the event of an earthquake."
The school should be back in the staff's hands just in time for school to start, though, and O'Brien said they're excited and ready to take over.
The retrofit began the day after teachers left for the summer and the timeline was for the school to be turned back over the Monday before school started at the earliest.
The first couple weeks of school will be a little strange for students and teachers. O'Brien said they likely won't have time to get the school fully decorated and organized before the first day and teachers were advised to plan lessons around that scenario. She said teachers should have a "go box" with everything for their first two weeks of lessons prepared, just in case.
The workers will also work on some projects that won't impact the instructional day after school starts. O'Brian cited finishing ceiling work and work in the cafeteria and gym as examples.
"Students and teachers shouldn't notice," she said. "We're being told we won't notice that anything is even happening."
O'Brien said one of the biggest challenges with the construction was planning lessons. She recalled that normally, teachers can come and go from the school to plan during the summer, meeting with fellow teachers and bouncing ideas off each other. With the retrofit, however, they haven't been able to use the school spaces to plan things or prepare their classroom space for the year.
O'Brien said they are putting out a call for people to help unpack and help get things as ready as possible. She said anyone who can spare a few minutes to help would be appreciated; she hopes to set up a buddy-system chain where everyone helps each other as they finish unpacking their room.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're gonna be, hopefully, pairing up teachers so as soon as this classroom's done they will help in your classroom, and then as soon as their classroom is done the other person will help," O'Brien said. "Kinda buddying them up to support each other and work together to get this done, because we are absolutely all in this together."
Reedsport Community Charter School is also looking forward to the year starting. The staff is introducing Chromebooks as part of their teaching this year for students in grades seventh to 12. Principal Jerry Uhling said the Chromebooks will be used in a variety of ways with teachers using them as a teaching or research aid, and using Google Classroom to help with turning in assignments.
"They can be used for research as well as any apps the teachers or students use to better incorporate student centered learning," Uhling said.
The charter school is also getting a new math curriculum this year, which is expected to be more student-centered.
Uhling also noted that the charter school is a cell phone free classroom. The staff asks students to leave their phones at home, in their lockers, or in their cars. He added parents needing to contact their kids during school hours can call the front office.
The schools will also be welcoming new staff members. Both the elementary and charter schools will have a new K-12 music teacher. The elementary school is also getting a new fifth-grade teacher and both schools are getting PE teachers. Bios are available on the Reedsport School District Facebook page.
Melissa Watts is the new fifth-grade teacher for Highland. According to her bio, she has over 15 years experience as a teacher and feels the most rewarding aspect of teaching is "when students realize that education is ultimately for them and their future selves. That amazing transition when they understand the why of school and the realization that their educational journey will help them be the best citizens they can be."
George Izzett will be the new music teacher for the elementary and charter school. His bio states he comes from a family of educators, with two band directors and an administrator in his father and brothers, and that building music programs is his passion. He has 16 years of experience in teaching at schools around Washington and Oregon.
William Shaw will be the new PE and Technology teacher at the charter school. He has six years experience as a teacher and coach. His bio states that he's excited to teach in Reedsport, and will work "diligently to keep our students up to date with technology and developing the most industry standard curriculum." Stacie Schaefer is the new PE teacher for Highland. She's taught special education for three years and high school PE on Maui. She says she loves the feeling of helping students succeed and is happy to get to know her new team.