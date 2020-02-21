REEDSPORT — At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, the Reedsport School District office was notified that someone made a threat to the Reedsport Community Charter School and was walking to the building from downtown, prompting the school to be put on lockdown.
The Reedsport Police Department was notified of the threat and they responded to the scene. Due to its proximity, Highland Elementary School was also placed on lockdown. The school district worked closely with RPD to secure the buildings and ensure the safety of the staff and students present.
The suspect was located by police and taken into custody. All students and staff were safe and the lockdown was lifted at 3:28 p.m.
Reedsport School District is working closely with the police in the matter and will notify the community if more information becomes available.