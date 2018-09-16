REEDSPORT – With school back in full swing, the Reedsport School District is celebrating a new gym.
The seismic renovation project began last winter but closed the gym before starting after discovered damaged trusses while trying to determine what the retrofit would need, according to Superintendent Jon Zwemke.
“This made it unusable, so initial work was to repair those trusses and then bring the rest of the building up to seismic code,” he said.
In the meantime, the school’s volleyball team practiced in the downtown community gym.
“The low ceiling made it hard for them,” Zwemke said.
But now the gym is finished and open again, just in time for the annual volleyball tournament.
“I was in the original gymnasium once before the seismic renovation and I remember it being darker than it is now,” Zwemke said. “They removed some vestibule walls above the bleachers and installed LED lighting, so it is bright, feels bigger and more open. There’s people who have seen it already and are happy with it.”
Also according to Zwemke, the project never exceeded its budget, which included a state grant for $1.5 million.
“We were lucky to get a good project and engineering group together,” he said. “We’re very happy with the outcome.”
But this is not the end of the renovations at the school district. The auxiliary gym is still two weeks from completion, while the gym at Highland Elementary is scheduled to begin its own renovation project.
“It is part of the overall, big process to have seismic retrofitting,” Zwemke said. “Engineers have done testing, written the plan, and are working with the budget to make it appropriate and they tell me that as soon as the kids are out of school this coming June, they will be ready to work.”
The gym is expected to be open again in time for the 2019-2020 school year.