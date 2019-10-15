REEDSPORT — It was back to school for the Reedsport School Board, during their October meeting, as teachers from Reedsport Community Charter School demonstrated their new math curriculum with a hands-on demonstration.
Before the meeting, the board held a work session where two charter school teachers held a demonstration of CPM math class. CPM classes teach using the three pillars of collaborative learning — teamwork in doing experiments, working in a shared space and grabbing student interest using different methods.
"Students are given opportunities to solve problems and discover mathematical concepts within a group, where each person has certain responsibilities and opportunities to contribute to the process," said Susie Chaney, one of the teachers using the new program. "Students will repeatedly encounter concepts prior to, during and after the direct learning of the material."
In the demonstration, members of the board and district staff were given a lesson where students use paper strips to answer questions and make predictions using a mobius strip. The two groups were divided into different roles to complete the tasks. They went through the exercises of making predictions of what would happen when the mobius strip was cut in different ways. During one exercise, they cut the strip and ended up with two strips linked like a chain, in another they had two separate rings.
Jerry Uhling, principal of the charter school, recalled he raised the idea of a math class where students worked and talked as a group last year. He said he's observed this year's classes and the difference was apparent as the students talk and work together.
Chaney said the students are still adjusting to the new curriculum, but seem to be taking to it. She said that, while it's still early in the process and the classes are developing the connections and trust necessary to do the work, the teachers are "seeing glimpses of the amazing discussions and learning that can happen as students learn to talk about math and do experiments with math."
"Students are certainly more engaged and the true hope is that understanding and retention will increase over time," said Chaney.
Uhling added that they recently put white board-topped tables in the math classrooms. He said this seemed to help as well, since the students could do their work directly on the table while talking about the lesson, rather than everyone trying to gather around a single notebook or keep up in their own.
"The thing that I saw yesterday that was truly amazing was I just walked in the room and it was abuzz going on with kids talking and communicating," he said.
"The underlying premises of the curriculum are based on extensive research on best practices and how best to engage students and help them to better learn, understand and retain the material," said Chaney. "When your foundation is grounded in best practices for student learning, hopefully it will be something that will continue to grow."
Seismic retrofit
You have free articles remaining.
During its regular meeting, the board also discussed options for doing a seismic retrofit on Reedsport Community Charter School. With the retrofit of Highland Elementary School nearing completion, the board has options for applying for funds to do the project. One choice would give the district the funds needed and have the state assess what needs to be done, but would require applying for multiple elements and take approximately three years before any work could start. The second option would be to apply for a 2020 Seismic Rehabilitation Grant, which would get the funds to start the project next year, but would cost approximately $70,000.
In their discussion, the board leaned toward the less expensive option, but noted the grants necessary may no longer be available by the time all the applications were completed. It also risked something happening that could have been prevented.
"My concern would be that if we do nothing, something could happen and we could have done something sooner," said Vice Chair Carey Jones.
The board decided to hold making a decision until November's meeting, to consider the option further. Though it would be rushed, they would still be able to apply for the 2020 grant should they decide to take that route.
"For myself, I'm not prepared to make a thousand dollar decision tonight," said Board Member Greg Carter.
Student café
During the student representatives' report, the board also heard about Student Leadership's plans to open a self-sustaining café operated by the students. According to Nichole Cooper, one of the board's student representatives, the café would be based in the library and open before and after school as well as at lunch. She said the goal would be to offer another food option for students and staff, as well as teaching students about running a self-sustaining business.
"Once the café is up and running, we'll be inviting the school board members to come enjoy our first latte or espresso," Cooper said.
Policy revisions
The board also approved a revision to the district's policy "Weapons in School" and the policy "Human Sexuality, AIDS/HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, Health Education." The board discussed revisions to the "Public Complaints" sections, and how complaints are presented to the schools, but waited on making a decision until a future board meeting to give it more thought. The board members wanted a chance to review the revision in a cleaned up draft.