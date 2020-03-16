REEDSPORT – The Reedsport School District has closed down because of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
As of Friday, March 13, the Reedsport School District is complying with Governor Kate Brown’s directive to close all K-12 schools as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. Reedsport schools will be closed from March 16 until April 1.
The spring athletics season has also been suspended. There will be no practices or team meetings until further notice.
During the Reedsport School Board’s March meeting, Wednesday, Superintendent Jon Zwemke said the two best words to describe the district’s position were alert and calm. He said they’re working closely with the State of Oregon, Department of Education, Douglas County’s health department as well as Lower Umpqua Hospital for information on infectious diseases and how to respond to them.
They also recently sent information home with students, as well as posting to social media, outlining the day-to-day steps to be taken to limit the spread of illnesses. The mailers also advised parents and guardians with general information on COVID-19, advising people to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
“The guiding influence we’ve had is the Oregon Health Authority and our local health authorities,” said Zwemke. “If conditions change, we will take guidance from local health authority, Oregon Health Authority.”
He added that they’re doing what they can to keep the students and staff calm and prevent engaging in reactionary panic. During the Wednesday meeting, word came through of Governor Brown’s announcement holding athletics to participants only and restricting gatherings and field trips. The school district posted an update on Facebook on Thursday, updating the situation with a transcript of a letter sent to families.
“They’re trying to use social distancing techniques,” said Zwemke. “(It’s) to not bring in extra bodies that are unnecessary.”
Updates from the schools are being posted to the district Facebook pages, as well as the district website www.reedsport.k12.or.us.
In other business, the board approved:
Updates to the district’s policy on reporting suspected sexual conduct with students, and suspected abuse of a student. Updates also covered workplace harassment and the district’s status as an equal opportunity employer.
Personnel recommendations for renewing, and extending, contracts, and the contracts not being renewed.
