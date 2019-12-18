REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport was one recipient of equipment distributed to Oregon communities thanks to the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment Grant Program.
The city received a portable power generator that can produce 56kW. According to City Manager Jonathan Wright, the generator will support the city's resilience to natural disasters. He said the generator will be used to ensure there's drinkable water if the water system is compromised.
"The SPIRE Grant provided the missing piece to the city's backup water system that will be deployed with our desalination unit to supply potable water to the community after a major earthquake that will compromise the city's aging water system," he said.
The SPIRE grant came about because of HB 2867 in August 2017. The bill established a program to distribute emergency preparedness equipment to local governments, and other groups, to decrease the risk of loss of life and property in an emergency. Reedsport's generator comes just in time for heavy winter weather after storms left the community without power for weeks last year.
A total of 80 communities around the state were issued equipment through the grant. Eligible equipment covers the priorities of sustaining life, maintaining situational awareness, incident stabilization, and beginning recovery.
SPIRE Grant Coordinator Jim Jungling said he believes the program makes sense for Oregon. Approximately $5 million has been set aside to provide emergency preparedness equipment to help communities prepare, respond, and recover from emergencies.