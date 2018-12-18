REEDSPORT — Next year, Reedsport is turning 100 years old.
To honor the centennial, the Reedsport Police Department is wearing a brand new badge for the duration of 2019.
“We went with a retroactive star because back in the day most police agencies and sheriff’s departments all wore stars,” said Reedsport Police Chief Duane Wisehart. “The badges later evolved into shields for police and stars for sheriff’s departments, so we went back to the typical star that was worn by police officers 100 years ago.”
It was Wisehart who came up with the idea, pulling from past experience when his former department in southern California celebrated its centennial year in 2010.
“Other agencies do the same when their cities celebrate their 100 years,” Wisehart said. “We thought it would be neat to wear a commemorative badge to celebrate throughout the year.”
Reedsport officers voted on how the badge should look and most paid for their own badge, which has a space at the bottom for each individual officer’s name. At the end of 2019, officers will be able to keep the centennial badge as a keepsake.
“The city paid for the ones the officers didn’t want to buy,” Wisehart said. “So it didn’t cost the city much at all.”
The small department, comprised of nine sworn officers and two part-time officers, like the idea, Wisehart said. He also posted a picture of the new badge on Facebook to let the community know what would begin on Jan. 1, 2019.
“So far, everyone has been very positive,” he said.