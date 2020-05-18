May 1
12:39 a.m., disturbance, caller reports a man is yelling in the Reedsport area. Cleared by arrest.
3:29 a.m., suspicious circumstances, resident in the 200 block of Ranch Road saw flashlight movement outside.
8:50 a.m., ambulance requested at McDonald's, 1399 Highway Ave. Lower Umpqua Ambulance dispatched.
9:06 a.m., caller requested assistance in the 900 block of Bellevue Drive.
May 2
11:37 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
1:27 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
7:57 p.m., juveniles in the Reedsport area arrested on charges of possession of marijuana.
May 3
12:52 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Officer responded at location; pending further follow-up.
9:29 p.m., domestic problem reported at the 76 Station, 1050 Highway 101.
10:55 p.m., K-9 field use: K-9 deployed during a traffic stop in Gardiner.
May 4
1:30 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:48 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.
8:52 a.m., caller requesting assistance in the 300 block of N. 13th Street.
10:54 a.m., caller in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue reports dogs at large.
1:35 p.m., caller reports subject loitering in the area of the 1200 block of Highway 101.
3:02 p.m., OSP reports a subject lying on the side of the road in the Reedsport area. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded.
3:54 p.m., ambulance requested at the Oregon Coast RV Resort, 75381 Highway 101, Winchester Bay. Lower Umpqua Ambulance and Winchester Bay Fire Department responded.
5:01 p.m., caller in the 2700 block of Bowman Road reports ongoing civil issues with man and woman arguing at location.
5:07 p.m., caller in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court reports ongoing civil issues and destruction of personal property by a resident.
9:05 p.m., trespassing reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Subject arrested on charges of trespassing and violation of release agreement.
9:10 p.m., caller in the 200 block of Ranch Road reports trespassing and theft from location.
May 5
11:38 a.m., assistance requested in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
11:56 a.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:25 p.m., domestic dispute reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.
3:55 p.m., theft reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
6:17 p.m., physical fight reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
May 6
4:24 a.m., ambulance requested in the 1600 block of Scottsburg West Road, Scottsburg.
2:19 p.m., caller reports subject driving and not supposed to be in the 100 block of Riverbend.
3:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:13 p.m., fugitive arrested on a Douglas County Justice Court warrant in the Reedsport area.
7:27 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.
7:35 p.m., fugitive arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Jackson County in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.
9:28 p.m., disturbance reported ini the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
May 7
1:35 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
1:30 p.m., caller reports dog barking in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
2:28 p.m., shoplifting reported at McKays, 1300 Highway Ave.
5:51 p.m., assistance requested in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.
7:12 p.m., caller requests fire assist with LifeFlight in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Reedsport Fire Department responded.
8:35 p.m., caller reports barking dog in the area of Ridgeway Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In