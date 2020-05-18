Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

May 1

12:39 a.m., disturbance, caller reports a man is yelling in the Reedsport area. Cleared by arrest.

3:29 a.m., suspicious circumstances, resident in the 200 block of Ranch Road saw flashlight movement outside.

8:50 a.m., ambulance requested at McDonald's, 1399 Highway Ave. Lower Umpqua Ambulance dispatched.

9:06 a.m., caller requested assistance in the 900 block of Bellevue Drive.

May 2

11:37 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road. 

1:27 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

7:57 p.m., juveniles in the Reedsport area arrested on charges of possession of marijuana.

May 3

12:52 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Officer responded at location; pending further follow-up.

9:29 p.m., domestic problem reported at the 76 Station, 1050 Highway 101.

10:55 p.m., K-9 field use: K-9 deployed during a traffic stop in Gardiner.

May 4

1:30 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue. 

4:48 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road. 

8:52 a.m., caller requesting assistance in the 300 block of N. 13th Street. 

10:54 a.m., caller in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue reports dogs at large. 

1:35 p.m., caller reports subject loitering in the area of the 1200 block of Highway 101. 

3:02 p.m., OSP reports a subject lying on the side of the road in the Reedsport area. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded.

3:54 p.m., ambulance requested at the Oregon Coast RV Resort, 75381 Highway 101, Winchester Bay. Lower Umpqua Ambulance and Winchester Bay Fire Department responded.

5:01 p.m., caller in the 2700 block of Bowman Road reports ongoing civil issues with man and woman arguing at location.

5:07 p.m., caller in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court reports ongoing civil issues and destruction of personal property by a resident. 

9:05 p.m., trespassing reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Subject arrested on charges of trespassing and violation of release agreement.

9:10 p.m., caller in the 200 block of Ranch Road reports trespassing and theft from location. 

May 5

11:38 a.m., assistance requested in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

11:56 a.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:25 p.m., domestic dispute reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.

3:55 p.m., theft reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

6:17 p.m., physical fight reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace. 

May 6

4:24 a.m., ambulance requested in the 1600 block of Scottsburg West Road, Scottsburg.

2:19 p.m., caller reports subject driving and not supposed to be in the 100 block of Riverbend. 

3:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road. 

7:13 p.m., fugitive arrested on a Douglas County Justice Court warrant in the Reedsport area.

7:27 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue. 

7:35 p.m., fugitive arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Jackson County in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.

9:28 p.m., disturbance reported ini the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue. 

May 7

1:35 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road. 

1:30 p.m., caller reports dog barking in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive. 

2:28 p.m., shoplifting reported at McKays, 1300 Highway Ave. 

5:51 p.m., assistance requested in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.

7:12 p.m., caller requests fire assist with LifeFlight in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Reedsport Fire Department responded.

8:35 p.m., caller reports barking dog in the area of Ridgeway Drive. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Now

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments