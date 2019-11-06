Thursday, Oct. 24
2:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:00 a.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.
11:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue.
2:26 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 4800 block of Lower Smith River Road.
5:54 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
8:06 p.m. DUI reported in the area of Winchester Avenue and N 22nd Street.
8:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
10:28 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.
10:44 p.m. fugitive arrested in the Reedsport area.
Friday, Oct. 25
1:35 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
1:49 a.m. fugitive arrested in the Reedsport area.
1:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
1:57 p.m. stalking reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
Saturday, Oct. 26
12:30 a.m. fugitive arrested in the Reedsport area.
11:05 a.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Juniper Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 27
4:24 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:58 p.m. harassment reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
Monday, Oct. 28
8:46 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near United States Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.
4:48 p.m. driving misdemeanor reported in the 200 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
5:36 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
8:27 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N 4th Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
12:49 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:44 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, Oct.30
12:01 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.
1:27 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
7:51 a.m. theft reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
10:18 a.m. theft reported in the 2800 block of Bowman Road.