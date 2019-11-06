{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Oct. 24

2:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:00 a.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.

11:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue.

2:26 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 4800 block of Lower Smith River Road.

5:54 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

8:06 p.m. DUI reported in the area of Winchester Avenue and N 22nd Street.

8:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.

10:28 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.

10:44 p.m. fugitive arrested in the Reedsport area.

Friday, Oct. 25

1:35 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

1:49 a.m. fugitive arrested in the Reedsport area.

1:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

1:57 p.m. stalking reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

Saturday, Oct. 26

12:30 a.m. fugitive arrested in the Reedsport area.

11:05 a.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

3:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Juniper Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 27

4:24 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:58 p.m. harassment reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

Monday, Oct. 28

8:46 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near United States Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.

4:48 p.m. driving misdemeanor reported in the 200 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

5:36 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

8:27 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N 4th Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

12:49 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:44 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, Oct.30

12:01 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.

1:27 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

7:51 a.m. theft reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

10:18 a.m. theft reported in the 2800 block of Bowman Road.

