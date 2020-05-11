Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

April 26

10:37 a.m., shoplifting reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Officers responded at location.

8:03 p.m., Douglas County Communications requested ambulance in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay. Lower Umpqua Ambulance was dispatched and responded. 

8:40 p.m., runaway juvenile reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

8:59 p.m., Douglas County Communications requested ambulance in the 100 block of Riverbend Road. Lower Umpqua Ambulance was dispatched and responded. 

April 27

4:51 a.m., disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road. 

7:07 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street. 

8:28 a.m., theft reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Cleared by arrest.

11:19 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue. Cleared by arrest.

6:05 p.m., ambulance requested in the 800 block of North Lake Road.

8:12 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported at Lower Umpqua Hospital, 600 Ranch Road. Officer responded to location.

9:08 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Officer responded.

11:23 p.m., medical assist requested in the 2100 block of Scottsburg West Road. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded.

April 28

1:44 a.m., unattended death reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded.

6:16 a.m., trespassing reported at McKay's, 1350 Highway 101. Officer responded. 

9:04 a.m., Coos County Sheriff's Office 911 requests medical in the 500 block of Kings Avenue, Lakeside. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded at location.

12:54 p.m., theft reported at 7-11, 2011 Winchester Avenue. Officers responded at location.

2:52 p.m., welfare check in the 1100 block of Ranch Road.

3:46 p.m., domestic problem reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Officers responded at location.

8:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. Caller reports someone is breaking windows at location.

April 29

7:56 a.m., trespassed man reported in store in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue. Officers responded.

8:25 a.m., person trespassed at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Officer responded.

9:46 a.m., trespassed person is in story in the 1300 block of Highway 101. Officer responded.

10:50 a.m., Oregon State Police requested a K-9 officer and handler in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue. Officer responded at location.

1:35 p.m., trespassed person in the 1300 block of Highway 101. Officers responded. 

9:34 p.m., fugitive reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue. Subject arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. 

April 30

4:56 a.m., caller reported motorhome on fire in the Reedsport area. 

9 a.m., officer issued citations to resident in the 200 block of Elm Avenue due to an ongoing issue with a stray dog. 

9:19 a.m., bicycle reported stolen from the 2600 block of Frontage Avenue.

3:15 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported on Fir Avenue. Officer responded. 

10:34 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue. Officers responded.

