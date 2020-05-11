April 26
10:37 a.m., shoplifting reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Officers responded at location.
8:03 p.m., Douglas County Communications requested ambulance in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay. Lower Umpqua Ambulance was dispatched and responded.
8:40 p.m., runaway juvenile reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
8:59 p.m., Douglas County Communications requested ambulance in the 100 block of Riverbend Road. Lower Umpqua Ambulance was dispatched and responded.
April 27
4:51 a.m., disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
7:07 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
8:28 a.m., theft reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Cleared by arrest.
11:19 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue. Cleared by arrest.
6:05 p.m., ambulance requested in the 800 block of North Lake Road.
8:12 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported at Lower Umpqua Hospital, 600 Ranch Road. Officer responded to location.
9:08 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Officer responded.
11:23 p.m., medical assist requested in the 2100 block of Scottsburg West Road. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded.
April 28
1:44 a.m., unattended death reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded.
6:16 a.m., trespassing reported at McKay's, 1350 Highway 101. Officer responded.
9:04 a.m., Coos County Sheriff's Office 911 requests medical in the 500 block of Kings Avenue, Lakeside. Lower Umpqua Ambulance responded at location.
12:54 p.m., theft reported at 7-11, 2011 Winchester Avenue. Officers responded at location.
2:52 p.m., welfare check in the 1100 block of Ranch Road.
3:46 p.m., domestic problem reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Officers responded at location.
8:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. Caller reports someone is breaking windows at location.
April 29
7:56 a.m., trespassed man reported in store in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue. Officers responded.
8:25 a.m., person trespassed at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Officer responded.
9:46 a.m., trespassed person is in story in the 1300 block of Highway 101. Officer responded.
10:50 a.m., Oregon State Police requested a K-9 officer and handler in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue. Officer responded at location.
1:35 p.m., trespassed person in the 1300 block of Highway 101. Officers responded.
9:34 p.m., fugitive reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue. Subject arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
April 30
4:56 a.m., caller reported motorhome on fire in the Reedsport area.
9 a.m., officer issued citations to resident in the 200 block of Elm Avenue due to an ongoing issue with a stray dog.
9:19 a.m., bicycle reported stolen from the 2600 block of Frontage Avenue.
3:15 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported on Fir Avenue. Officer responded.
10:34 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue. Officers responded.
