Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Feb. 20

6:33 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.

10:49 a.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

12:08 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

2:11 p.m. theft by deception reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:54 p.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 21

9:40 a.m. theft reported in the 22000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

10:05 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 4200 block of South Smith River Road.

10:15 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

12:09 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

12:59 p.m. trespassing reported in the 4200 block of South Smith River Road.

3:06 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

3:17 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

6:23 p.m. fire reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Feb. 22

8:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

8:25 a.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 206 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

12:10 p.m. theft reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Providence Drive.

8:44 p.m. vehicle violation reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Road in Winchester Bay.

9:30 p.m. airplane crash reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Feb. 23

1:48 a.m. harassment reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:31 a.m. harassment reported in the 2000 block of Alder Avenue.

11:19 a.m. complaints reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.

5:47 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 1 on State Highway 38.

6:07 p.m. harassment reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

7:41 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

8:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

Monday, Feb. 24

11:00 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of E Alder Avenue.

11:06 a.m. fugitive reported near Mile Post 215 of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

8:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

4:58 p.m. misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.

