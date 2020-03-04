Thursday, Feb. 20
6:33 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
10:49 a.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
12:08 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
2:11 p.m. theft by deception reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:54 p.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 21
9:40 a.m. theft reported in the 22000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
10:05 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 4200 block of South Smith River Road.
10:15 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
12:09 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
12:59 p.m. trespassing reported in the 4200 block of South Smith River Road.
3:06 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
3:17 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
6:23 p.m. fire reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 22
8:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
8:25 a.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 206 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
12:10 p.m. theft reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Providence Drive.
8:44 p.m. vehicle violation reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Road in Winchester Bay.
9:30 p.m. airplane crash reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Feb. 23
1:48 a.m. harassment reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:31 a.m. harassment reported in the 2000 block of Alder Avenue.
11:19 a.m. complaints reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.
5:47 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 1 on State Highway 38.
6:07 p.m. harassment reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:41 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
8:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
Monday, Feb. 24
11:00 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of E Alder Avenue.
11:06 a.m. fugitive reported near Mile Post 215 of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
8:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
4:58 p.m. misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.
