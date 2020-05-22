Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

May 4

9:05 p.m., trespassing reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Subject arrested on charges of trespassing and violation of release agreement.

9:10 p.m., caller in the 200 block of Ranch Road reports trespassing and theft from location.

May 5

11:38 a.m., assistance requested in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

11:56 a.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:25 p.m., domestic dispute reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.

3:55 p.m., theft reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

6:17 p.m., physical fight reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.

May 6

4:24 a.m., ambulance requested in the 1600 block of Scottsburg West Road, Scottsburg.

2:19 p.m., caller reports subject driving and not supposed to be in the 100 block of Riverbend.

3:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

7:13 p.m., fugitive arrested on a Douglas County Justice Court warrant in the Reedsport area.

7:27 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.

7:35 p.m., fugitive arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Jackson County in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.

9:28 p.m., disturbance reported ini the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

May 7

1:35 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

1:30 p.m., caller reports dog barking in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.

2:28 p.m., shoplifting reported at McKays, 1300 Highway Ave.

5:51 p.m., assistance requested in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.

7:12 p.m., caller requests fire assist with LifeFlight in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Reedsport Fire Department responded.

8:35 p.m., caller reports barking dog in the area of Ridgeway Drive.

May 9

12:28 a.m., criminal mischief reported, caller reports grafitti seen on the Burdick underpass.

2:51 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

9:30 p.m., case for K9 deployment in the Reedsport area.

May 10

12:10 a.m., caller reports a stray dog in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

7:37 a.m., caller reports hearing a dog in distress in the Reedsport area. 

11:38 a.m., trespassing, caller reports subject lying in the drive-through in the 1200 block of Highway 101 and blocking entrance.

8:20 p.m., trespassing reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101.

9:14 p.m., subject arrested in Reedsport area on Douglas County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree theft. 

10:40 p.m., during course of traffic stop in Winchester Bay, K9 was deployed. Two subjects were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

