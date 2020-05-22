May 4
9:05 p.m., trespassing reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101. Subject arrested on charges of trespassing and violation of release agreement.
9:10 p.m., caller in the 200 block of Ranch Road reports trespassing and theft from location.
May 5
11:38 a.m., assistance requested in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
11:56 a.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:25 p.m., domestic dispute reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.
3:55 p.m., theft reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
6:17 p.m., physical fight reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
May 6
4:24 a.m., ambulance requested in the 1600 block of Scottsburg West Road, Scottsburg.
2:19 p.m., caller reports subject driving and not supposed to be in the 100 block of Riverbend.
3:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:13 p.m., fugitive arrested on a Douglas County Justice Court warrant in the Reedsport area.
7:27 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.
7:35 p.m., fugitive arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Jackson County in the 1300 block of Hawthorn Avenue.
9:28 p.m., disturbance reported ini the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
May 7
1:35 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
1:30 p.m., caller reports dog barking in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
2:28 p.m., shoplifting reported at McKays, 1300 Highway Ave.
5:51 p.m., assistance requested in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.
7:12 p.m., caller requests fire assist with LifeFlight in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Reedsport Fire Department responded.
8:35 p.m., caller reports barking dog in the area of Ridgeway Drive.
May 9
12:28 a.m., criminal mischief reported, caller reports grafitti seen on the Burdick underpass.
2:51 p.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
9:30 p.m., case for K9 deployment in the Reedsport area.
May 10
12:10 a.m., caller reports a stray dog in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
7:37 a.m., caller reports hearing a dog in distress in the Reedsport area.
11:38 a.m., trespassing, caller reports subject lying in the drive-through in the 1200 block of Highway 101 and blocking entrance.
8:20 p.m., trespassing reported at Safeway, 1499 Highway 101.
9:14 p.m., subject arrested in Reedsport area on Douglas County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree theft.
10:40 p.m., during course of traffic stop in Winchester Bay, K9 was deployed. Two subjects were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine.
