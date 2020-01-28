{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Jan. 16

4:10 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Stables Road.

6:42 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.

Friday, Jan. 17

4:02 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Umpqua Avenue and N Sixth Street.

Saturday, Jan. 18

9:02 a.m. harassment reported in the 24000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:08 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.

5:19 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

11:57 p.m. DUI reported near Highway Avenue and Port Dock Road.

Sunday, Jan. 19

8:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:38 a.m. shoplifting reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.

4:31 p.m. harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

5:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of N Hills Court.

Monday, Jan. 20

6:21 a.m. hit and run reported in the 2900 block of Longwood Drive.

12:00 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Plateau Street in Gardiner.

5:26 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

7:34 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.

8:58 a.m. burglary reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

11:35 a.m. theft reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

8:36 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

1:58 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:57 a.m. hit and run reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

