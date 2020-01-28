Thursday, Jan. 16
4:10 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Stables Road.
6:42 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.
Friday, Jan. 17
4:02 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Umpqua Avenue and N Sixth Street.
Saturday, Jan. 18
9:02 a.m. harassment reported in the 24000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:08 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.
5:19 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
11:57 p.m. DUI reported near Highway Avenue and Port Dock Road.
Sunday, Jan. 19
8:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:38 a.m. shoplifting reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.
4:31 p.m. harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
5:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of N Hills Court.
Monday, Jan. 20
6:21 a.m. hit and run reported in the 2900 block of Longwood Drive.
12:00 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Plateau Street in Gardiner.
5:26 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
7:34 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.
8:58 a.m. burglary reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
11:35 a.m. theft reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
8:36 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
1:58 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:57 a.m. hit and run reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.